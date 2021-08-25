Rafael Starts Mid-Stage Biliary Tract Cancer Trial With CPI-613 Combo Regime
- Rafael Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: RFL) has completed a Phase 1b trial of CPI-613 (devimistat) combined with gemcitabine and cisplatin in patients with biliary tract cancer.
- In collaboration with Michigan Medicine, the Phase 1b study consisted of a multicenter trial of devimistat combo regime as first-line therapy for locally advanced unresectable or metastatic biliary tract cancer who have had no prior treatment.
- The 2:1 randomized Phase 2 part of the trial has already started enrollment and will now determine the efficacy of devimistat at this maximum tolerated dose combined with gemcitabine and cisplatin.
- An estimated 68 to 78 patients will be enrolled in the study.
- Price Action: RFL shares are up 10.9% at $42.37 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
