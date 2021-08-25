 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Lipocine Meets Resolution Regulatory Endpoint In Mid-Stage NASH Trial
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2021 8:12am   Comments
Share:
Lipocine Meets Resolution Regulatory Endpoint In Mid-Stage NASH Trial

Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ: LPCN) has announced topline 36-week results from its Phase 2 proof of concept LiFT study investigating LPCN 1144 in Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH).

  • LPCN 1144 comprises an orally delivered prodrug of endogenous testosterone (T).
  • At 12 weeks Statistically significant reduction in liver fat was observed compared to placebo (primary endpoint): up to a mean of 9.2% absolute reduction and a 46.8% relative reduction in liver fat. 
  • Related: Lipocine To Start Testing Neuro-Steroid Candidate In Postpartum Depression Patients
  • Both LPCN 1144 treatment arms met with statistical significance the pre-specified accelerated approval regulatory endpoint of NASH resolution with no worsening of fibrosis based on NASH CRN scoring. 
  • Additionally, both treatment arms showed substantial improvement of the observed NASH activity in steatosis, inflammation, and ballooning.
  • In both treatment arms, substantial and sustained reductions in markers of liver injury compared to placebo were observed.
  • During the 36 weeks of treatment, LPCN 1144 was well tolerated with an overall safety profile comparable to placebo. 
  • Price Action: LPCN shares are up 1.43% at $1.23 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LPCN)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly Strikes $1.6B R&D Collaboration, FSD Pulls Plug On COVID-19 Program, Cassava Sinks On Questions About Alzheimer's Drug
LPCN: New Candidate in Postpartum Depression
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Galapagos Sinks On Data, J&J Recalls Sunscreen Products, FibroGen Awaits AdCom Verdict, 3 IPOs
22 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Lipocine Stock Jumps On Litigation Settlement With Clarus Therapeutics
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com