Novartis' STAMP Inhibitor Under FDA Review For Myeloid Leukemia
- The FDA has accepted for review Novartis AG's (NYSE: NVS) marketing application seeking approval for asciminib (ABL001) in chronic myeloid leukemia (CML).
- Under Priority Review, the application is based on data from the Phase 3 ASCEMBL trial, where asciminib was compared to Bosulif (bosutinib) in patients with Philadelphia chromosome-positive CML in chronic phase previously treated with two or more tyrosine kinase inhibitors.
- Asciminib specifically targets the ABL myristoyl pocket – also known as a STAMP inhibitor.
- Novartis has previously received Orphan Drug, Fast Track, and two Breakthrough Therapy designations for asciminib.
- Price Action: NVS shares are down 0.16% at $92.00 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
