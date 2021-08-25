See Why FSD Pharma Terminated COVID-19 Trial
- FSD Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: HUGE) will terminate the Phase 2 trial of ultra-micronized palmitoylethanolamide (PEA), or FSD-201, for COVID-19.
- FSD-201 works by stabilizing mast cells and down-regulates the pro-inflammatory cytokines to effectuate an anti-inflammatory response.
- It is also known to target the CB2 receptors of the human body's endocannabinoid system.
- FSD Pharma has previously completed a Phase 1 safety and tolerability study for FSD-201 and the compound to be safe with no serious adverse side effects.
- As previously disclosed, FSD Pharma retained Bloom Burton Securities Inc to undertake viability & commercial viability review of its Phase 2 program of FSD-201.
- In particular, the Company was concerned with the pace of advancement of the study when COVID-19 treatments evolved significantly and competitive products were being successfully advanced.
- Bloom Burton and the Company concluded that FSD-201 is unlikely to be commercially viable.
- Price Action: HUGE stock is down 11.10% at $1.53 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General