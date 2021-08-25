EMA Approves Additional Sites To Boost Output Capacity For mRNA-Based COVID-19 Vaccines
- European Medical Agency (EMA) has approved additional manufacturing sites for mRNA-based coronavirus vaccines developed by Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) and Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) to help boost production amid an increase in infections.
- The agency's human medicines committee approved a site at Saint Remy Sur Avre in France for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, Comirnaty.
- The Delpharm-operated site will help provide up to 51 million additional doses of Comirnaty in 2021.
- The EMA also approved a new manufacturing line at BioNTech's site at Marburg in Germany, which would help boost capacity for the vaccine's active substance by about 410 million doses this year.
- The EMA also approved an additional site at Bloomington, Indiana, for Moderna's vaccine, Spikevax, and several other locations involved in testing and packaging.
- The Bloomington site is operated by Catalent Inc (NYSE: CTLT).
- The recommendations do not require a decision by the European Commission, and the sites can become operational immediately.
