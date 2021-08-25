 Skip to main content

EMA Approves Additional Sites To Boost Output Capacity For mRNA-Based COVID-19 Vaccines
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2021 5:41am   Comments
EMA Approves Additional Sites To Boost Output Capacity For mRNA-Based COVID-19 Vaccines
  • European Medical Agency (EMA) has approved additional manufacturing sites for mRNA-based coronavirus vaccines developed by Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) and Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) to help boost production amid an increase in infections.
  • Related: Pfizer's CEO Says Work In Progress For Specialized Vaccine Targeting COVID-19 Delta Variant.
  • The agency's human medicines committee approved a site at Saint Remy Sur Avre in France for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, Comirnaty.
  • The Delpharm-operated site will help provide up to 51 million additional doses of Comirnaty in 2021.
  • The EMA also approved a new manufacturing line at BioNTech's site at Marburg in Germany, which would help boost capacity for the vaccine's active substance by about 410 million doses this year.
  • The EMA also approved an additional site at Bloomington, Indiana, for Moderna's vaccine, Spikevax, and several other locations involved in testing and packaging.
  • The Bloomington site is operated by Catalent Inc (NYSE: CTLT).
  • The recommendations do not require a decision by the European Commission, and the sites can become operational immediately.
  • Also See: Isreal Study Shows Pfizer Booster Shot Slowing Spread of Delta Variant In Elderly.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: PFE shares are down 0.41% at $48.36, BNTX stock is down 1.18% at $363.85, and MRNA is down 1.67% at $388.33 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Biotech News Health Care FDA General

