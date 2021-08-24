Regeneron Touts Mid-Stage Win For Higher Dose Of Eylea In Age-related Macular Degeneration
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) revealed new Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial data on Eylea (aflibercept) injection in patients with wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).
- 43% of wet age-related macular degeneration patients dosed with an 8 mg dose of Eylea reported no retinal fluid after four weeks compared with 26.4% of patients receiving a 2 mg dose of the drug.
- Regeneron and Bayer AG (OTC: BAYRY) are jointly developing aflibercept 8 mg.
- The study is part of Regeneron’s ongoing clinical program to expand Eylea’s approved dosing into the 8 mg format.
- Regeneron has two Phase 3 studies looking at the 8 mg dose in wet AMD, with early results expected in 1H of 2022.
- On the safety front, after 16 weeks, 17% of patients receiving the 8 mg dose reported side effects compared with 22.6% on the 2 mg dose.
- Two serious ocular side effects were reported, one in the 8 mg cohort and the other in the 2 mg cohort.
- There were no instances of intraocular inflammation (including occlusive retinal vasculitis), anti-platelet trialists’ collaboration (APTC)-defined arterial thromboembolic events or deaths in either patient group.
