Cassava Sciences Receives FDA's Special Protocol Assessment For Alzheimer's Trials

- Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SAVA) announced an agreement with the FDA under a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) for both of its pivotal Phase 3 trials for oral simufilam in treating Alzheimer's disease.
- The SPA document indicates that the regulator has reviewed and agreed to the critical design features of the trial protocols, the company said.
- Cassava also reaffirmed its previously issued guidance to start the trials in Fall 2021.
- "I believe these SPAs mark a meaningful and encouraging milestone for Cassava Sciences," CEO Remi Barbier noted.
- "The SPAs underscore our alignment with FDA on key scientific, clinical, and regulatory requirements of our Phase 3 program of simufilam in Alzheimer's disease."
- Also See: Cassava Sciences presented Phase 2 data for simufilam from an interim analysis of an open-label trial in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's.
