Cassava Sciences Receives FDA's Special Protocol Assessment For Alzheimer's Trials
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 24, 2021 12:56pm   Comments
  • Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SAVA) announced an agreement with the FDA under a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) for both of its pivotal Phase 3 trials for oral simufilam in treating Alzheimer's disease.
  • The SPA document indicates that the regulator has reviewed and agreed to the critical design features of the trial protocols, the company said.
  • Cassava also reaffirmed its previously issued guidance to start the trials in Fall 2021.
  • "I believe these SPAs mark a meaningful and encouraging milestone for Cassava Sciences," CEO Remi Barbier noted.
  • "The SPAs underscore our alignment with FDA on key scientific, clinical, and regulatory requirements of our Phase 3 program of simufilam in Alzheimer's disease."
  • Also See: Cassava Sciences presented Phase 2 data for simufilam from an interim analysis of an open-label trial in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's.
  • Price Action: SAVA shares are up 1.66% at $117.53 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

