Immunocore's Eye Cancer Candidate Under Priority Review In US, Europe
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 24, 2021 9:23am   Comments
  • The U.S. and European Union regulators have accepted for review Immunocore Holdings Plc's (NASDAQ: IMCR) marketing applications seeking approval for tebentafusp for uveal melanoma (eye cancer).
  • Related: Newly Listed Immunocore's Tebentafusp Receives Breakthrough Therapy Tag For Eye Cancer
  • The Company filed for HLA-A*02:01-positive adult patients with metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM).
  • The FDA has granted Priority Review for tebentafusp application with an expected PDUFA target action date of February 23, 2022.
  • The EMA has agreed to the Company's request for accelerated assessment of the application, reducing the timeframe for review to 150 days from 210 days.
  • The regulatory submissions are based on data from the Phase 3 trial. In the final trial analysis, tebentafusp demonstrated clinically and statistically significant superior overall survival (OS) benefit as a monotherapy. 
  • The primary endpoint was achieved with the OS Hazard Ratio (HR) in the intent-to-treat population favoring tebentafusp, HR=0.51 over investigator's choice (82% pembrolizumab; 12% ipilimumab; 6% dacarbazine).
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar
  • Price Action: IMCR shares are up 7.40% at $31.20 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

