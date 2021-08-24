Immunocore's Eye Cancer Candidate Under Priority Review In US, Europe
- The U.S. and European Union regulators have accepted for review Immunocore Holdings Plc's (NASDAQ: IMCR) marketing applications seeking approval for tebentafusp for uveal melanoma (eye cancer).
- The Company filed for HLA-A*02:01-positive adult patients with metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM).
- The FDA has granted Priority Review for tebentafusp application with an expected PDUFA target action date of February 23, 2022.
- The EMA has agreed to the Company's request for accelerated assessment of the application, reducing the timeframe for review to 150 days from 210 days.
- The regulatory submissions are based on data from the Phase 3 trial. In the final trial analysis, tebentafusp demonstrated clinically and statistically significant superior overall survival (OS) benefit as a monotherapy.
- The primary endpoint was achieved with the OS Hazard Ratio (HR) in the intent-to-treat population favoring tebentafusp, HR=0.51 over investigator's choice (82% pembrolizumab; 12% ipilimumab; 6% dacarbazine).
- Price Action: IMCR shares are up 7.40% at $31.20 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
