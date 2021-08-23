 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Booster COVID Shot From Pfizer-BioNTech Significantly Cuts Infection Risk, Israel Study Shows
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 23, 2021 5:31pm   Comments
Share:
Booster COVID Shot From Pfizer-BioNTech Significantly Cuts Infection Risk, Israel Study Shows
  • According to data published by the Health Ministry of Israel, the third dose of Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE's (NASDAQ: BNTX)'s COVID-19 vaccine has significantly improved protection from infection and serious illness in people aged 60 and older compared with those who received two shots.
  • Full details of the study were not released.
  • Related: Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine Becomes First To Receive Full FDA Approval
  • The findings were on par with separate statistics reported last week by Israel's Maccabi healthcare provider.
  • Ministry officials said that the protection against infection provided from 10 days after a third dose was four times higher than after two doses.
  • The booster also provided five to six times stronger protection against hospitalization or serious illness after 10 days in people aged 60 years and above.
  • Israel started administering third jabs to over 60-year-olds on July 30. On Thursday, it dropped the age of eligibility for a booster to 40 and included pregnant women, teachers, and health care workers below that age. 
  • Third doses are given only to those who received their second shot at least five months ago.
  • Price Action: PFE shares closed up 2.50% at $49.93, and BNTX stock closed up 9.58% at $382.10 on Monday.
  • Photo by x3 from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PFE + BNTX)

Moderna And Xilinx Lead The S&P 500 Higher Monday
AMC Entertainment Is Getting Hot Again: Here's What To Look For
Why This Investor Says Pfizer Stock Is Going Much Higher
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Gains 270 Points; Vivos Therapeutics Shares Spike Higher
Jim Cramer Thinks More Acquisitions From Pfizer Are Coming, Reveals What Similar Type Of Stocks To Watch
9 Health Care Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech Long Ideas News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com