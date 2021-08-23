Booster COVID Shot From Pfizer-BioNTech Significantly Cuts Infection Risk, Israel Study Shows
- According to data published by the Health Ministry of Israel, the third dose of Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE's (NASDAQ: BNTX)'s COVID-19 vaccine has significantly improved protection from infection and serious illness in people aged 60 and older compared with those who received two shots.
- Full details of the study were not released.
- Related: Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine Becomes First To Receive Full FDA Approval
- The findings were on par with separate statistics reported last week by Israel's Maccabi healthcare provider.
- Ministry officials said that the protection against infection provided from 10 days after a third dose was four times higher than after two doses.
- The booster also provided five to six times stronger protection against hospitalization or serious illness after 10 days in people aged 60 years and above.
- Israel started administering third jabs to over 60-year-olds on July 30. On Thursday, it dropped the age of eligibility for a booster to 40 and included pregnant women, teachers, and health care workers below that age.
- Third doses are given only to those who received their second shot at least five months ago.
- Price Action: PFE shares closed up 2.50% at $49.93, and BNTX stock closed up 9.58% at $382.10 on Monday.
- Photo by x3 from Pixabay
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsBiotech Long Ideas News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga