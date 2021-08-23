Vir Biotech-GSK's COVID-19 Treatment Wins Provisional Approval In Australia
- The Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration has granted provisional marketing authorization for Vir Biotechnology Inc's (NASDAQ: VIR) for sotrovimab, a monoclonal antibody for COVID-19.
- The approval covers adults and adolescents who do not require initiation of oxygen due to COVID-19 and are at increased risk of progression to hospitalization or death.
- Vir Biotechnology developed sotrovimab in partnership with GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK).
- It is authorized for emergency use in the U.S. and has received a positive scientific opinion from CHMP in the European Union.
- Price Action: VIR stock is up 1.14%% at $47.00, while GSK stock is down 0.55% at $41.62 during the market session on the last check Monday.
