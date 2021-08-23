 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vir Biotech-GSK's COVID-19 Treatment Wins Provisional Approval In Australia
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 23, 2021 12:05pm   Comments
Share:
Vir Biotech-GSK's COVID-19 Treatment Wins Provisional Approval In Australia
  • The Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration has granted provisional marketing authorization for Vir Biotechnology Inc's (NASDAQ: VIR) for sotrovimab, a monoclonal antibody for COVID-19.
  • The approval covers adults and adolescents who do not require initiation of oxygen due to COVID-19 and are at increased risk of progression to hospitalization or death.
  • Vir Biotechnology developed sotrovimab in partnership with GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK). 
  • It is authorized for emergency use in the U.S. and has received a positive scientific opinion from CHMP in the European Union.
  • Price Action: VIR stock is up 1.14%% at $47.00, while GSK stock is down 0.55% at $41.62 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GSK + VIR)

The Week Ahead In Biotech: Cara FDA Decision, Ascendis Earnings, Aileron Data Presentation And More
After FDA Rejection, EMA Approves FibroGen-Astellas' Roxadustat
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Coherus Soars On Lung Cancer Data, Illumina Closes On Grail Buy Without Regulatory Clearance, Adagene Strikes Collaboration With Merck
GlaxoSmithKline PLC Looks To Continue To Trade Above Its Annual-High Share Price Today
The Daily Biotech Pulse: AzurRx Jumps On Data, Agios' Regulatory Application For Mitapivat Accepted For Priority Review, FDA Nod For GlaxoSmithKline
AnaptysBio-Generated Antibody Scores Second FDA Approval For Solid Tumor Indication
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Coronavirus Covid-19Biotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com