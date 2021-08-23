Pfizer Beefs Up Blood Cancer Pipeline With Trillium Acquisition: See Highlights
- Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) has agreed to acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TRIL) for $18.50 per share, equivalent to an implied equity value of $2.26 billion.
- The offer price represents a 118% premium to the 60-day weighted average price for Trillium.
- Trillium's portfolio includes biologics include immuno-oncology product candidates.
- Its two lead molecules, TTI-622 and TTI-621, block the signal-regulatory protein α (SIRPα)–CD47 axis, emerging as a key immune checkpoint in hematological malignancies.
- TTI-622 and TTI-621 are SIRPα-Fc fusion proteins currently in Phase 1b/2 development across several indications, focusing on hematological malignancies.
- Pfizer will conduct a webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET today.
- Price Action: TRIL stock soared 191.50% at $17.75, and PFE stock is up 2.94% at $50.15 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
