Editas Medicine Unveils Preclinical Data From New Gene Editing Technology
- Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT) announced data on a new gene-editing technology termed SLEEK (SeLection by Essential-gene Exon Knock-in).
- Data were presented at the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory's Genome Engineering: CRISPR Frontiers meeting.
- Editas' SLEEK platform enables high knock-in efficiencies with different transgenes while also ensuring robust, transgene expression.
- New preclinical data demonstrated that SLEEK results in the knock-in of multiple clinically relevant transgenes through a proprietary process that selects for cells containing the knock-in cargo.
- More than 90% knock-in efficiencies were observed in various clinically relevant target cells.
- Additionally, SLEEK may be used to fine-tune the expression levels of transgene cargos, an essential attribute of next-generation cell therapy medicines.
- Price Action: EDIT shares are up 7.44% at $64.87 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
