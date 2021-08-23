 Skip to main content

Editas Medicine Unveils Preclinical Data From New Gene Editing Technology
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 23, 2021 6:11am   Comments
  • Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT) announced data on a new gene-editing technology termed SLEEK (SeLection by Essential-gene Exon Knock-in). 
  • Data were presented at the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory's Genome Engineering: CRISPR Frontiers meeting.
  • Editas' SLEEK platform enables high knock-in efficiencies with different transgenes while also ensuring robust, transgene expression.
  • New preclinical data demonstrated that SLEEK results in the knock-in of multiple clinically relevant transgenes through a proprietary process that selects for cells containing the knock-in cargo. 
  • More than 90% knock-in efficiencies were observed in various clinically relevant target cells. 
  • Additionally, SLEEK may be used to fine-tune the expression levels of transgene cargos, an essential attribute of next-generation cell therapy medicines.
  • Price Action: EDIT shares are up 7.44% at $64.87 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

