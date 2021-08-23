 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bitcoin, Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine, Dogecoin, NFT And Disney: 5 Headlines From Weekend You May Have Missed

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 23, 2021 6:51am   Comments
Share:
Bitcoin, Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine, Dogecoin, NFT And Disney: 5 Headlines From Weekend You May Have Missed

There has been some exciting news from the biotech, cryptocurrency and corporate sectors that investors may have missed over the weekend. Here is a quick look at the top five stories.

Bitcoin Crosses $50,000 Mark: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) reclaimed the crucial $50,000 level for the first time since May on Sunday night amid the ongoing recovery in the cryptocurrency markets. The apex cryptocurrency has been steadily rising since mid-July and its market capitalization reached $942.83 billion at press time.

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

Full FDA Approval Likely For Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration could grant full approval for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and its German partner BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) on Monday, as reported by the New York Times. Pfizer can begin marketing the vaccine directly to consumers if it receives full approval for the vaccine from the FDA.

Dogecoin Gets 'Muscular' Backing: Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk is facing “heavy” competition in his support for Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). The meme cryptocurrency has found a muscular backer in Nick Balazs, a competitive bodybuilder who has been active in the National Physique Committee (NPC) competitions for the last four years. 

See Also: Dogecoin Core Developers Release Update In Preparation For Transaction-Fee Reduction

NFT Marketplace OpenSea Tops $1B in Monthly Trading Volume: Moving on to non fungible token (NFT) news, it was reported that New York-based NFT marketplace OpenSea has surpassed $1 billion in monthly trading volume, according to data compiled by The Block. The auction house’s trading volume surged 286% from July to August and has already seen $1.23 billion in volume this month.

Disney Tries to Snare Spider Man: In other major corporate news, it was reported that Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) is once again in talks with Sony Group Corp. (NYSE: SONY) to acquire the movie rights to Spider Man or the entire film division from the company. Disney, which acquired Marvel for $4 billion in 2009, has frequently clashed with Sony over the film rights to Spider Man.

What Else: Among other stories, investors would want to check out the Benzinga EV week in review, why this company is building a supply chain for human biospecimens over Bitcoin's blockchain, why these altcoins are seeing high social media buzz, Musk's thoughts on artificial intelligence helping to evolve language, and how 5 robots changed the world before Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) even thought of introducing one.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PFE + $BTC)

What's Going On With Dogecoin Today?
Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Moving Today
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street; Crude Oil Rises Over 3%
5 Stocks To Watch For August 23, 2021
What's Going On With Ethereum Classic (ETC) Today?
Dogecoin Core Developers Release Update In Preparation For Transaction-Fee Reduction
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bitcoin Covid-19 vaccines dogecoinBiotech Cryptocurrency News Markets General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com