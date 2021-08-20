 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FDA Reviews If Moderna's COVID-19 Shot Is Associated With Higher Heart Inflammation Risk
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 20, 2021 4:44pm   Comments
Share:
FDA Reviews If Moderna's COVID-19 Shot Is Associated With Higher Heart Inflammation Risk
  • The U.S. health officials are reviewing reports that Moderna Inc's (NASDAQ: MRNA) COVID-19 vaccine may be linked to a higher risk of a rare heart condition, Washington Post reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
  • The investigation involves the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, focusing on Canadian data suggesting the Moderna vaccine may be associated with a higher risk of heart inflammation than the Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) vaccine, especially for males below the age of 30.
  • The authorities are also scrutinizing data to determine whether there is evidence of an increased risk from Moderna in the U.S. population.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • "While we won't comment on internal meetings, we can say that FDA is absolutely committed to reviewing data as it becomes available to us," the FDA said.
  • The possible review comes just two days after U.S. health officials said that COVID-19 vaccine booster doses would be available to Americans from September 20.
  • The benefit of mRNA shots in preventing COVID-19 continues to outweigh the risks, regulators in the U.S. and the EU, and the World Health Organization, have said.
  • There might be a 2.5 times higher incidence of myocarditis in those who get the Moderna vaccine compared with Pfizer's vaccine, the Post quoted a source as saying.
  • Photo by Spencer Davis from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PFE + BNTX)

Where Pfizer Stands With Analysts
So What's Going On With BioNTech's Stock?
Pfizer's Unusual Options Spotted
Oxford-Led Study Shows Efficacy Of COVID-19 Vaccines Dwindles Over Time Against Delta Variant
In A Rut: Worst Week In A Month Continues As Volatility Heats Up After Fed Minutes
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Coherus Soars On Lung Cancer Data, Illumina Closes On Grail Buy Without Regulatory Clearance, Adagene Strikes Collaboration With Merck
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 VaccineBiotech Government News Health Care FDA General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com