White House Dismisses Janet Woodcock As Permanent FDA Commissioner Candidate: Bloomberg
- The Biden Administration has ruled out the nomination of acting FDA commissioner Janet Woodcock as permanent head of the agency, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.
- The search continues for a permanent leader during this crucial period for full approval of COVID-19 vaccines.
- The report in Bloomberg notes that Woodcock has faced "firm opposition on Capitol Hill," notably from Senator Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, a key swing vote in the evenly divided chamber.
- Related: Senator Joe Manchin Urges President Biden Not To Nominate Janet Woodcock As FDA Commissioner.
- Manchin criticized the agency over the controversial accelerated approval this year of Biogen Inc's (NASDAQ: BIIB) Alzheimer's drug.
- The White House has made no public announcement regarding the decision, but officials have reportedly concluded in private that she won't be the nominee.
- Woodcock has been at the FDA for 35 years and is set to end her term on November 15 unless the administration nominates a permanent replacement before then. She can serve in the role as the nomination proceeds.
- During an interview at STAT's Breakthrough Science Summit, Woodcock acknowledged that Biogen drug's approval process could have potentially been handled differently.
- Price Action: BIIB shares closed up 0.92% at $341.74 on Friday.
