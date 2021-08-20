 Skip to main content

White House Dismisses Janet Woodcock As Permanent FDA Commissioner Candidate: Bloomberg
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 20, 2021 4:37pm   Comments
  • The Biden Administration has ruled out the nomination of acting FDA commissioner Janet Woodcock as permanent head of the agency, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.
  • The search continues for a permanent leader during this crucial period for full approval of COVID-19 vaccines.
  • The report in Bloomberg notes that Woodcock has faced "firm opposition on Capitol Hill," notably from Senator Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, a key swing vote in the evenly divided chamber.
  • Related: Senator Joe Manchin Urges President Biden Not To Nominate Janet Woodcock As FDA Commissioner.
  • Manchin criticized the agency over the controversial accelerated approval this year of Biogen Inc's (NASDAQ: BIIB) Alzheimer's drug. 
  • The White House has made no public announcement regarding the decision, but officials have reportedly concluded in private that she won't be the nominee.
  • Woodcock has been at the FDA for 35 years and is set to end her term on November 15 unless the administration nominates a permanent replacement before then. She can serve in the role as the nomination proceeds.
  • During an interview at STAT's Breakthrough Science Summit, Woodcock acknowledged that Biogen drug's approval process could have potentially been handled differently.
  • Price Action: BIIB shares closed up 0.92% at $341.74 on Friday.

