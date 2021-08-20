 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

After FDA Rejection, EMA Approves FibroGen-Astellas' Roxadustat
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 20, 2021 9:19am   Comments
Share:
After FDA Rejection, EMA Approves FibroGen-Astellas' Roxadustat
  • The European Commission (EC) has approved FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ: FGEN) and Astellas Pharma's (OTC: ALPMF) Evrenzo (roxadustat) for anemia caused by chronic kidney disease (CKD), just days after the FDA turned down the drug.
  • Related: FDA Shoots Down Roxadustat Application, Asks For Additional Trial.
  • The approval makes Evrenzo (roxadustat) the first oral HIF-PH inhibitor to be cleared for use in the EU, ahead of rival candidates daprodustat from GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: AKBA) vadadustat.
  • The Commission has approved the drug for use in both non-dialysis-dependent (NDD) and dialysis-dependent (DD) CKD patients, providing an oral alternative to injectable erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs).
  • The EU approval triggers a $120 million milestone payment from Astellas to FibroGen.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: FGEN shares are up 5.41% at $12.09 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALPMY + ALPMF)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: J&J Announces CEO Transition, FibroGen's Roxadustat Approved In Europe, GeoVax, Sorrento Announce COVID-19 Vaccine Data
FibroGen Shares Are Trading Lower As FDA Shoots Down Roxadustat Application, Asks For Additional Trial
The IPO Recap – Party Is Everything But Over
Analysts See Higher Success Chances For Cytokinetics' Heart Disease Candidate After Positive Phase 2 Data
Astellas - Seagen's PADCEV Wins Full FDA Approval And Expanded Label In Tough-To-Treat Urothelial Cancer
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Health Care Small Cap FDA Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com