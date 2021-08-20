Fate Therapeutics' Stem Cell-Derived NK Lymphoma Candidate Casts Doubt Over Durability Of Response
- Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE) revealed an early cut of Phase I data for its FT596 and FT516 programs for relapsed / refractory B-cell lymphoma.
- At the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting, the Company highlighted positive interim FT516 program data for 11 pretreated patients.
- Related: Fate Therapeutics Shares Positive B-Cell Lymphoma Data at ASCO21.
- At a three-month check-in, eight of 11 B cell lymphoma patients who received FT516 reported an objective response with no major safety signals.
- But at a July 7 cutoff, just five patients (45%) maintained those responses, with two complete responders seeing their disease progress and a partial responder forced to receive an “additional anti-cancer therapy.”
- FT516’s results in patients with prior CD19 CAR-T therapy, two of four posted a complete response, spurring Fate to announce a dose-expansion cohort in that population.
- Meanwhile, FT596 posted early data of its showing promising efficacy.
- Interim data showed that 10 of 14 patients across two dose-escalation cohorts posted an objective response, including seven complete responders, including two of three patients treated with a combo of FT596 and Rituxan after autologous CD19 CAR-T therapy.
- Fate expects to present further data from both studies at the upcoming ASH conference in December, including a first look at the durability of response for FT596.
- Price Action: FATE shares closed 5.90% lower at $85.63 on Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs lymphomaBiotech News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General