Marker Therapeutics Secures $13.1M Grant To Support MultiTAA Cell Therapy Trial
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 20, 2021 6:32am   Comments
  • Marker Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRKR) received notice of a Product Development Research award of approximately $13.1 million from Texas's Cancer Prevention and Research Institute (CPRIT).
  • The CPRIT award is intended to support the adjuvant arm Phase 2 trial of its MultiTAA-specific T cell product MT-401 when given as an adjuvant therapy to patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) following a hematopoietic stem cell transplant. 
  • The primary objectives of the adjuvant arm of the trial are to evaluate relapse-free survival compared with a randomized control group. 
  • Price Action: MRKR shares are up are 15.50% at $1.94 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

