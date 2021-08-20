 Skip to main content

Why Is GeoVax Stock Shining Today?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 20, 2021 6:26am   Comments
  • GeoVax Labs Inc (NASDAQ: GOVXannounced data presentation from ongoing studies of its preventive vaccine against COVID-19. 
  • The data were shared at the European Society of Medicine (ESMED) General Assembly.
  • First-generation SARS-CoV-2 vaccines were rapidly developed and have proven highly efficacious. The vaccines were designed to encode the prefusion stabilized Spike protein (S) to induce neutralizing antibodies. 
  • However, potential limitations of narrowly focusing on S are becoming apparent with emerging variants that partially escape neutralization by vaccine-induced antibodies. 
  • Hence, GeoVax used its novel Modified Virus Ankara - Virus-Like Particle (GV-MVA-VLP) platform to develop a design strategy for vaccines expected to induce broader immunity by including multiple structural and nonstructural proteins from the target pathogen. 
  • The GV-MVA-VLP platform is known to elicit a balanced antibody and cellular response against a range of immunogens, possibly making immune escape against emerging variants less likely. 
  • Price Action: GOVX shares are up 70% at $7.31 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

