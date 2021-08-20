Why Is GeoVax Stock Shining Today?
- GeoVax Labs Inc (NASDAQ: GOVX) announced data presentation from ongoing studies of its preventive vaccine against COVID-19.
- The data were shared at the European Society of Medicine (ESMED) General Assembly.
- First-generation SARS-CoV-2 vaccines were rapidly developed and have proven highly efficacious. The vaccines were designed to encode the prefusion stabilized Spike protein (S) to induce neutralizing antibodies.
- However, potential limitations of narrowly focusing on S are becoming apparent with emerging variants that partially escape neutralization by vaccine-induced antibodies.
- Hence, GeoVax used its novel Modified Virus Ankara - Virus-Like Particle (GV-MVA-VLP) platform to develop a design strategy for vaccines expected to induce broader immunity by including multiple structural and nonstructural proteins from the target pathogen.
- The GV-MVA-VLP platform is known to elicit a balanced antibody and cellular response against a range of immunogens, possibly making immune escape against emerging variants less likely.
- Price Action: GOVX shares are up 70% at $7.31 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
