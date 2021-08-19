Europe Approves Bristol Myers' BCMA-Targeted Multiple Myeloma Immunotherapy
- The European Commission (EC) has granted conditional marketing approval for Bristol Myers Squibb & Co's (NYSE: BMY) Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel, ide-cel) for relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.
- Abecma is a first-in-class B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)-directed chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell immunotherapy.
- The approval comes for patients who have received at least three prior therapies and have demonstrated disease progression on the last treatment.
- Price Action: BMY shares are up 1.19% at $68.74 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
