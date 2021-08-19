 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Europe Approves Bristol Myers' BCMA-Targeted Multiple Myeloma Immunotherapy
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 19, 2021 3:34pm   Comments
Share:
Europe Approves Bristol Myers' BCMA-Targeted Multiple Myeloma Immunotherapy
  • The European Commission (EC) has granted conditional marketing approval for Bristol Myers Squibb & Co's (NYSE: BMY) Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel, ide-cel) for relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.
  • Abecma is a first-in-class B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)-directed chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell immunotherapy.
  • The approval comes for patients who have received at least three prior therapies and have demonstrated disease progression on the last treatment.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: BMY shares are up 1.19% at $68.74 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BMY)

Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios
5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly Reorganizes Business Units In Neuroscience Focus, Helius Medical Spikes On Breakthrough Designation, Ra Medical Sells Dermatology Business
Apple, GM, Kroger, AbbVie, Merck, Bristol Myers Squibb, Biogen — How Warren Buffett's Berkshire Adjusted Its Portfolio In Q2
Novavax Appoints New CFO Amid Inordinate Delay In COVID-19 Vaccine Authorization
CytoSorbents' Antithrombotic Removal System Scores Second FDA Breakthrough Device Tag
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs European Medicines Agency multiple myelomaBiotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com