NRx Pharma Stock Under Pressure On Equity Raise Of $30M
- NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NRXP) stock shed yesterday's gains after announcing a private placement of 2.72 million shares.
- The purchase price for one share of common stock and one investment option is $11.00.
- The investment options have an exercise price of $12.00 per share, will be immediately exercisable, and will have a term equal to three years following the date of issuance.
- H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.
- The gross proceeds of approximately $30 million will be used to accelerate the CNS/psychiatry franchise and COVID vaccine franchises, together with supporting the transition of Zyesami as a commercial product.
- The placement will close by August 23.
- Related: Zyesami COVID-19 Phase 3 Study Found No New Safety Concerns.
- Price Action: NRXP shares are up 17.50% at $11.51 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Biotech News Health Care Financing Offerings Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas