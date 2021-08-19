 Skip to main content

NRx Pharma Stock Under Pressure On Equity Raise Of $30M
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 19, 2021 3:17pm   Comments
  • NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NRXP) stock shed yesterday's gains after announcing a private placement of 2.72 million shares.
  • The purchase price for one share of common stock and one investment option is $11.00. 
  • The investment options have an exercise price of $12.00 per share, will be immediately exercisable, and will have a term equal to three years following the date of issuance.
  • H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.
  • The gross proceeds of approximately $30 million will be used to accelerate the CNS/psychiatry franchise and COVID vaccine franchises, together with supporting the transition of Zyesami as a commercial product.
  • The placement will close by August 23.
  • Related: Zyesami COVID-19 Phase 3 Study Found No New Safety Concerns.
  • Price Action: NRXP shares are up 17.50% at $11.51 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

