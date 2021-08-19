Preclinical Data Of Brain Tumor Candidate Fails To Lift Lantern Pharma Stock
- Lantern Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: LTRN) announced preclinical data of its drug candidate LP-184, showing its potential to inhibit tumor growth and improve survival in animals models of glioblastoma (GBM).
- LP-184 treatment induced tumor regression evidenced by greater than 106% tumor growth inhibition in two subcutaneous xenograft models of GBM (U87 and M1123).
- LP-184 also prolonged survival in mice bearing an intracranially implanted tumor model of GBM (U87) compared with those that did not receive any drug substance.
- Intravenous administration of LP-184 over two cycles reduced subcutaneous xenograft tumor volume in mice by greater than 85% within the treatment group.
- Lantern expects to further refine the dosing regimen and cycle in the next phase of work, hoping that additional improvements in survival can be translated into human clinical trials.
- LTRN stock has lost 21.70% in the last month.
- Price Action: LTRN shares are down 5.56% at $11.04 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
