What's Happening With Sonnet BioTherapeutics Stock?
- Trading of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SONN) stock was halted thrice during the early morning session.
- No company-specific reports are driving up the stock price today, so it appears there are external factors at play.
- Discussions about Sonnet have floated on social media platforms like StockTwits, Twitter, and Discord.
- Investors on these platforms are citing the Company as being a short squeeze candidate.
- The clinical-stage biotech company focused on cancer therapeutics reported its Q3 FY21 results early this week.
- Price Action: SONN shares are up 151.0% at $1.87 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General