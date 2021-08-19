 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What's Happening With Sonnet BioTherapeutics Stock?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 19, 2021 10:41am   Comments
Share:
What's Happening With Sonnet BioTherapeutics Stock?
  • Trading of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SONN) stock was halted thrice during the early morning session.
  • No company-specific reports are driving up the stock price today, so it appears there are external factors at play.
  • Discussions about Sonnet have floated on social media platforms like StockTwits, Twitter, and Discord. 
  • Investors on these platforms are citing the Company as being a short squeeze candidate. 
  • The clinical-stage biotech company focused on cancer therapeutics reported its Q3 FY21 results early this week. 
  • Price Action: SONN shares are up 151.0% at $1.87 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SONN)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
21 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: AzurRx Jumps On Data, Agios' Regulatory Application For Mitapivat Accepted For Priority Review, FDA Nod For GlaxoSmithKline
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly Reorganizes Business Units In Neuroscience Focus, Helius Medical Spikes On Breakthrough Designation, Ra Medical Sells Dermatology Business
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com