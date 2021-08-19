 Skip to main content

See Why Coherus Stock Is Rising After Toripalimab Combination Trial In Lung Cancer
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 19, 2021 7:27am   Comments
  • Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co Ltd and Coherus BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: CHRSannounced positive interim results from CHOICE-01 Phase 3 trial evaluating toripalimab plus chemotherapy for squamous or non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). 
  • Related: Toripalimab-Chemo Combo Beat Chemo Alone in Nose & Throat Cancer Trial.
  • Total 465 treatment-naive advanced NSCLC patients (220 squamous and 245 non-squamous) were randomized. 
  • A significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) was detected for toripalimab over placebo (hazard ratio (HR)=0.58) with a median PFS of 8.3 vs. 5.6 months. 
  • The 1-year PFS rates for toripalimab and placebo arms were 32.6% and 13.1%, respectively.
  • Toripalimab, in combination with chemotherapy, as compared with chemotherapy alone, resulted in a better objective response rate (squamous: 68.7% vs. 58.9%; non-squamous: 58.6% vs. 26.5%).
  • The median duration of response (squamous: 6.9 months vs. 4.2 months; non-squamous: 8.6 months vs. 5.1 months).
  • Overall survival (OS) data were not yet mature as of March 7, 2021. There was a trend favoring the toripalimab arm [median OS of 21.0 vs. 16.0 months, HR = 0.81
  • On the safety front, the toripalimab combination regime showed a manageable safety profile with no new safety signal observed. 
  • The incidence of severe/serious adverse events (AEs) was 76.3% in the toripalimab arm vs. 80.1% in the control arm. 
  • AEs leading to discontinuation of toripalimab or placebo were 12.3% vs. 1.9%, respectively.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: CHRS shares are up 9.97% at $15.55 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

