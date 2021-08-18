 Skip to main content

Sesen Bio's Bladder Cancer Trial Wrecked By Misconduct: Stat News
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 18, 2021 1:45pm   Comments
  • Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ: SESN) said that it was not expecting a CRL from the FDA for its bladder cancer candidate Vicineum. 
  • But the rejected filing includes several violations and investigator misconduct, STAT News reported.
  • Related: Sesen Bio Stock Crashes As FDA Shoots Down Its Bladder Cancer Pitch. 
  • The 130-patient study had more than 2,000 violations, 215 classified as major, STAT reported. 
  • Independent monitors also reported three investigators to the FDA for a “serious noncompliance” that “placed subjects at risk of harm.” 
  • A patient died in 2016 of liver failure related to the drug, and two years later, the company said that there were no drug-related deaths at a urology conference.
  • Price Action: SESN shares are down 13.6% at $1.30 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

