 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why NRx Pharma Stock Is Trading Higher In Mid Day Session Wednesday?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 18, 2021 12:38pm   Comments
Share:
Why NRx Pharma Stock Is Trading Higher In Mid Day Session Wednesday?
  • Rx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NRXP) shares are up around 25% during mid-day session on mild volume, in reaction to safety update on Zyesami (aviptadil) ACTIV-3 Critical Care Phase 3 study in COVID-19 patients.
  • The NIH-sponsored trial's Data Safety Monitoring Board found no new safety concerns and recommended continued enrollment.
  • ACTIV-3 is testing Zyesami and the antiviral remdesivir (Veklury) in hospitalized patients with acute respiratory failure due to COVID-19 who require high-flow supplemental oxygen.
  • ACTIV-3 represents one of three ongoing studies of ZYESAMI in Severe or Critical COVID-19.
  • Related: Why NRX Pharmaceuticals (NRXP) Stock Is Moving Friday?
  • Earlier this month, NRx Pharma started Phase 2 COVID-19 vaccine trial in the Nation of Georgia.
  • Zyesami also received an emergency use nod in the Nation of Georgia.
  • Price Action: NRXP shares are up 27.6% at $15.91 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NRXP)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Earnings Scheduled For August 16, 2021
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
68 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
NRx Pharma Starts Mid-Stage COVID-19 Vaccine Trial In Nation of Georgia
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer's Positive Readout, NRx Strikes R&D Collaboration With Mannkind, Cerus & Invitae Jump On Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com