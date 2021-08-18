Why NRx Pharma Stock Is Trading Higher In Mid Day Session Wednesday?
- Rx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NRXP) shares are up around 25% during mid-day session on mild volume, in reaction to safety update on Zyesami (aviptadil) ACTIV-3 Critical Care Phase 3 study in COVID-19 patients.
- The NIH-sponsored trial's Data Safety Monitoring Board found no new safety concerns and recommended continued enrollment.
- ACTIV-3 is testing Zyesami and the antiviral remdesivir (Veklury) in hospitalized patients with acute respiratory failure due to COVID-19 who require high-flow supplemental oxygen.
- ACTIV-3 represents one of three ongoing studies of ZYESAMI in Severe or Critical COVID-19.
- Earlier this month, NRx Pharma started Phase 2 COVID-19 vaccine trial in the Nation of Georgia.
- Zyesami also received an emergency use nod in the Nation of Georgia.
- Price Action: NRXP shares are up 27.6% at $15.91 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
