Cellectar Receives $2M NIH Grant For Rare Lymphoma Study
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 18, 2021 11:54am   Comments
  • Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CLRB) has received a peer-reviewed National Institutes of Health (NIH) Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant of approximately $2 million from the National Cancer Institute (NCI).
  • The Company is currently conducting a pivotal study of iopofosine I-131 (CLR 131) in Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia (WM) patients who have received at least two prior lines of therapy.
  • The study was initiated in January of 2021 and will take approximately 18 months to enroll fully.
  • With the addition of this grant, Cellectar said over $46.8 million in cash and cash equivalents would provide a forecasted cash runway into Q3 2023.
  • Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia is lymphoma or cancer of the lymphatic system. 
  • The disease occurs in a type of white blood cell called a B-lymphocyte or B-cell, which matures typically into a plasma cell whose job is to manufacture immunoglobulins (antibodies) to help the body fight infection.
  • Price Action: CLRB shares are down 0.82% at $0.87 during the market session on the last check Wednesday. 

