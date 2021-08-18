 Skip to main content

Soligenix Unveils Preclinical Data From Filovirus Vaccine Candidates
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 18, 2021 11:41am   Comments
Share:
  • Soligenix Inc (NASDAQ: SNGXannounced positive preclinical data from its filovirus vaccine candidates, including thermostabilized multivalent vaccines in a single vial platform presentation.
  • Data from non-human primates (NHP) demonstrated efficacy. 
  • Collaborators at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa (UHM) describe the potent efficacy of vaccine candidates protecting against three filoviruses, Zaire ebolavirus, Sudan ebolavirus, and Marburg Marburgvirus.
  • These vaccine candidates contain highly purified protein antigens combined with the novel CoVaccine HT adjuvant in monovalent (single antigen) and bivalent (two antigens) formulations. 
  • Efforts to formulate all three antigens and adjuvant into a thermostable single-vial vaccine platform have been shown to protect 75% of vaccinated NHPs against subsequent Sudan ebolavirus challenge.
  • Price Action: SNGX shares are up 4.79% at $0.94 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

