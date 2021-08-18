Soligenix Unveils Preclinical Data From Filovirus Vaccine Candidates
- Soligenix Inc (NASDAQ: SNGX) announced positive preclinical data from its filovirus vaccine candidates, including thermostabilized multivalent vaccines in a single vial platform presentation.
- Data from non-human primates (NHP) demonstrated efficacy.
- Collaborators at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa (UHM) describe the potent efficacy of vaccine candidates protecting against three filoviruses, Zaire ebolavirus, Sudan ebolavirus, and Marburg Marburgvirus.
- These vaccine candidates contain highly purified protein antigens combined with the novel CoVaccine HT adjuvant in monovalent (single antigen) and bivalent (two antigens) formulations.
- Efforts to formulate all three antigens and adjuvant into a thermostable single-vial vaccine platform have been shown to protect 75% of vaccinated NHPs against subsequent Sudan ebolavirus challenge.
- Price Action: SNGX shares are up 4.79% at $0.94 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General