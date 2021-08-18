Werewolf Therapeutics Inks Solid Tumor Trial Collaboration With Merck
Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HOWL) has entered into a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) to evaluate WTX-124 in combination with Keytruda (pembrolizumab).
- WTX-124 is a systemically delivered, conditionally activated Interleukin-2 (IL-2) INDUKINE product candidate.
- The planned clinical trial will be conducted by Werewolf and is designed to evaluate the safety and preliminary efficacy of WTX-124 as a monotherapy and in combination with Keytruda in patients with solid tumors.
- Werewolf Therapeutics plans to submit an investigational new drug (IND) application for WTX-124 to the FDA in 1H of 2022.
- Price Action: HOWL shares are up 3.70% at $15.10 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
