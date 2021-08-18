Agios' Rare Anemia Drug Application Under FDA Priority Review
- The FDA has accepted Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: AGIO) marketing application seeking approval for mitapivat for pyruvate kinase (PK) deficiency.
- Under Priority Review designation, the agency's action date is assigned as of February 17, 2022.
- Mitapivat application is under review with the European Medical Agency for the same indication.
- Pyruvate kinase (PK) deficiency is a rare, inherited disease that presents chronic hemolytic anemia, the accelerated destruction of red blood cells.
- Price Action: AGIO shares closed 2.38% higher at $44.65 on Tuesday.
