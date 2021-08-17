 Skip to main content

Meet Applied UV at the Benzinga Reopening Stocks Summit this Month

Kim Griffin , Benzinga Contributor  
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
August 17, 2021 5:40pm   Comments
Since the beginning of 2020, the importance of healthcare has been at the forefront of minds around the globe. And disinfecting every surface, and even ourselves, remains paramount to the safety of all. So, it’s exciting to learn that companies like Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) are acquiring and using technologies that prevent infections in the healthcare market and hospitality and commercial markets. 

The interesting part is that they use cutting-edge narrow-range light (UVC) to automatically, safely and completely destroy pathogens that can make you ill.

With the world opening up, it’s more important than ever to ensure businesses and healthcare facilities have the best sanitation systems available to keep people safe. 

The fact is, recovery could be just around the corner, and you don’t want to miss the investment ride. Come to the Benzinga Reopening Stocks Summit on August 18-19, presented by Rocket Mortgage, and discover what leaders think about the current and future market climate. The COO and CFO of Applied UV, Inc. will be there along with other companies to give you information that could help you hit the recovery ground running. 

Find out what they and others have to say by registering now for your seat.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Applied UV Partner ContentBiotech News Health Care Tech General

