Controversial Aduhelm To Administered At More Than 300 Hospitals: Nikkei's
- Eisai Co Ltd (OTC: ESALY) and its U.S. partner Biogen Inc's (NASDAQ: BIIB) Alzheimer's treatment Aduhelm (aducanumab) will be used by more than 300 American medical institutions.
- The treatment is already being administered to some patients, the head of Eisai's neurology business told Nikkei.
- Aducanumab received conditional approval from the FDA in June under a cloud of doubts.
- The drug targets plaques in the brain formed by amyloid proteins believed to be a significant cause of Alzheimer's-related dementia.
- Eisai has identified around 900 U.S. medical centers seen as likely to adopt the treatment.
- How many patients actually receive the expensive drug is being closely watched to indicate whether it will reach blockbuster status.
- Some medical centers, including Mount Sinai Health System and Cleveland Clinic, have chosen not to use Aduhelm.
- Eisai says that medical institutions that initially took a pass on the drug could introduce it later.
- Price Action: BIIB shares are up 0.68% at $345.83, while ESALY shares are down 0.33% at $82.48 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
