Aurinia Adds Two Assets To Expand Its Immunology Pipeline
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 17, 2021 6:39am   Comments
Aurinia Adds Two Assets To Expand Its Immunology Pipeline
  • Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AUPHhas added two assets to expand its rare autoimmune and kidney-related disease pipeline.
  • The first program, AUR200, was acquired from privately-held Thunderbolt Pharma Inc
  • AUR200 is a recombinant Fc fusion protein designed to block B-cell Activating Factor (BAFF) and A Proliferation-Inducing Ligand (APRIL). 
  • BAFF and APRIL promote B cell survival and play a prominent role in the pathogenesis of certain autoimmune and nephrology conditions.
  • Aurinia paid $750,000 upfront. Additionally, Thunderbolt will receive low single-digit sales-based royalties. 
  • AUR200 is in preclinical development, with IND submission expected by the end of 2022.
  • The second program, AUR300, was added via a licensing and research agreement with Riptide Bioscience Inc.
  • AUR300 is a novel peptide therapeutic that modulates M2 macrophages (a type of white blood cells) via the macrophage mannose receptor CD206. 
  • Aurinia paid Riptide an upfront fee of $6 million.
  • Clinical development for AUR300 will commence in 1H of 2023.
  • Price Action: AUPH shares closed 4.68% lower at $14.46 on Monday.

