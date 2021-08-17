Aurinia Adds Two Assets To Expand Its Immunology Pipeline
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AUPH) has added two assets to expand its rare autoimmune and kidney-related disease pipeline.
- The first program, AUR200, was acquired from privately-held Thunderbolt Pharma Inc.
- AUR200 is a recombinant Fc fusion protein designed to block B-cell Activating Factor (BAFF) and A Proliferation-Inducing Ligand (APRIL).
- BAFF and APRIL promote B cell survival and play a prominent role in the pathogenesis of certain autoimmune and nephrology conditions.
- Aurinia paid $750,000 upfront. Additionally, Thunderbolt will receive low single-digit sales-based royalties.
- AUR200 is in preclinical development, with IND submission expected by the end of 2022.
- The second program, AUR300, was added via a licensing and research agreement with Riptide Bioscience Inc.
- AUR300 is a novel peptide therapeutic that modulates M2 macrophages (a type of white blood cells) via the macrophage mannose receptor CD206.
- Aurinia paid Riptide an upfront fee of $6 million.
- Clinical development for AUR300 will commence in 1H of 2023.
- Price Action: AUPH shares closed 4.68% lower at $14.46 on Monday.
