Incyte Out Licenses Lymphoma Drug To InnoCare In Greater China
- Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) and InnoCare have entered into a collaboration and license agreement to develop and commercial tafasitamab in Greater China.
- Under the terms of the agreement, InnoCare will pay $35 million upfront.
- Incyte is eligible to receive up to an additional $82.5 million milestone payments.
- InnoCare will receive the rights to develop and exclusively commercialize tafasitamab in hematology and oncology in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan.
- In 2010, MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ: MOR) licensed exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize tafasitamab from Xencor Inc (NASDAQ: XNCR).
- In January 2020, MorphoSys and Incyte entered into a licensing agreement to develop and commercialize tafasitamab globally.
- Tafasitamab is a humanized Fc-modified cytolytic CD19 targeting monoclonal antibody.
- Price Action: INCY shares closed 0.71% higher at $73.99 on Monday.
