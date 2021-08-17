 Skip to main content

Apple, GM, Kroger, AbbVie, Merck, Bristol Myers Squibb, Biogen — How Warren Buffett's Berkshire Adjusted Its Portfolio In Q2

Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 17, 2021 2:12am   Comments
Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) sharply lowered its exposure in General Motors Co (NYSE: GM), Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK), AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV), Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) and added positions in Kroger Inc (NYSE: KR) and Aon Plc (NYSE: AON), in the second quarter, regulatory filings revealed on Monday.

What Happened: The Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate disclosed it has trimmed its position in the legacy automaker GM by 10.44%, as it shed 60 million shares, lowering its total stake in GM to $3.55 billion at the end of June, compared with $3.85 billion a quarter ago.

GM shares, which have risen 27% so far this year, closed 1.3% lower at $52.95 on Monday.

Pharma Exposure Trimmed: The billionaire investor shed nearly half of its position in Merck & Co as it sold 666,398 shares in the pharma company, lowering the total stake to $712 million in the quarter ended June, from $1.38 billion a quarter ago. 

Merck shares closed 1.58% higher at $77.93 on Monday.

In Bristol-Myers, Berkshire Hathaway reduced the investment by 15.3% to about 26.3 million shares in the second quarter, lowering the total stake to $1.76 billion from $1.96 billion at the end of the first quarter.

Bristol-Myers shares closed 1.73% higher at $68.7 on Monday and have risen 10.7% since the start of the year.

See Also: A Huge Pension Fund Bought Netflix, Disney, Microsoft And Sold This Gaming Stock In Q2

The veteran investor's firm, which managed assets worth $293 billion in the second quarter, also shed all of its positions in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) that was worth about $180 million. It also reduced the investment in AbbVie by 10% to $2.3 billion. 

AbbVie shares have risen 10.5% so far this year and closed 1.67% higher at $118.41 on Monday. 

The investment firm added about 21% shares in the supermarket chain Kroger, whose shares have jumped about 37% this year. Berkshire Hathaway held about 61.8 million shares, worth $2.37 billion, in Kroger at the end of June. 

Kroger shares closed 1.49% higher at $43.45 on Monday.

In Aon, the investment firm added fresh positions, lifting the total stake in the insurance broker to $1.05 billion, from $942.5 million. Aon shares have risen 32.3% so far this year. 

See Also: Warren Buffett's Berkshire Sheds Wells Fargo, Chevron Stakes And Buys This Stock Instead

The investment firm’s stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) which stands at 886.4 million shares, worth a little over $121 billion, remained unchanged during the quarter.

Photo by Fortune Live Media on Flickr

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: 13F 13F seasonBiotech Long Ideas News Short Ideas Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

