9 Meters Biopharma, EBRIS Foundation Team Up For Larazotide Trial For COVID-19-Associated Complication In Children
- 9 Meters Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: NMTR) has collaborated with the European Biomedical Research Institute of Salerno, Italy (EBRIS) to study larazotide for multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C).
- Larazotide is a novel first-in-class tight junction regulator that the Company currently has in Phase 3 trial for adults with celiac disease.
- MIS-C is a severe and rare complication of COVID-19 with symptoms potentially including persistent fever, gastrointestinal symptoms, myocardial dysfunction, and cardiogenic shock with ventricular dysfunction in the setting of multisystem inflammation.
- EBRIS plans to initiate a Phase 2a study in MIS-C in Q4 2021.
- Under the terms of the collaboration agreement, 9 Meters will supply larazotide, and EBRIS will be responsible for conducting the Phase 2a trial inclusive of all associated clinical costs.
- Data readout is expected in 2022. Other financial terms of the transaction are undisclosed.
- Price Action: NMTR shares are up 0.48% at $1.04 during the market session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 CoronavirusBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Contracts General