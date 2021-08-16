 Skip to main content

9 Meters Biopharma, EBRIS Foundation Team Up For Larazotide Trial For COVID-19-Associated Complication In Children
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2021 3:12pm   Comments
9 Meters Biopharma, EBRIS Foundation Team Up For Larazotide Trial For COVID-19-Associated Complication In Children
  • 9 Meters Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: NMTRhas collaborated with the European Biomedical Research Institute of Salerno, Italy (EBRIS) to study larazotide for multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C). 
  • Larazotide is a novel first-in-class tight junction regulator that the Company currently has in Phase 3 trial for adults with celiac disease.
  • MIS-C is a severe and rare complication of COVID-19 with symptoms potentially including persistent fever, gastrointestinal symptoms, myocardial dysfunction, and cardiogenic shock with ventricular dysfunction in the setting of multisystem inflammation.
  • EBRIS plans to initiate a Phase 2a study in MIS-C in Q4 2021.
  • Under the terms of the collaboration agreement, 9 Meters will supply larazotide, and EBRIS will be responsible for conducting the Phase 2a trial inclusive of all associated clinical costs.
  • Data readout is expected in 2022. Other financial terms of the transaction are undisclosed.
  • Price Action: NMTR shares are up 0.48% at $1.04 during the market session on the last check Monday.

