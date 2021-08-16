 Skip to main content

Taysha Gene Secures $100M In Debt Financing For Support Pipeline Development
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2021 3:04pm   Comments
Share:
Taysha Gene Secures $100M In Debt Financing For Support Pipeline Development
  • Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: TSHA) has entered into a loan and security agreement with Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), providing up to $100 million of borrowing capacity.
  • $40 million is available at closing, of which Taysha has drawn $30.0 million. The Company has the option to draw down the remaining tranches, subject to certain conditions. 
  • The interest rate is higher than 7.0% or the WSJ Prime Rate plus 3.75%. There are no financial covenants and no warrants associated with the term loan.
  • The non-dilutive financing will support Phase 1/2 GAN data trial, data readouts in GM2 gangliosidosis, Rett syndrome, CLN1 disease, SURF1-associated Leigh syndrome, and regulatory approval TSHA-120 in GAN, without the need for additional financing.
  • Price Action: TSHA shares are down 5.93% at $16.35 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Financing Small Cap General

