Do mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines Cause Skin Or Kidney Disorders? EMA Investigates Possible Links
- The European Medicines Agency is investing a possible link between mRNA vaccines and erythema multiforme or two kidney disorders by a few recipients of the shots.
- Europe's drug regulator has requested additional data from Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE), BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX), and Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA).
- "We take adverse events that are potentially associated with our COVID-19 vaccine, BNT162b2, very seriously," Pfizer said in a statement. "We closely monitor all such events and collect relevant information to share with global regulatory authorities."
- "Serious adverse events that are unrelated to the vaccine are unfortunately likely to occur at a similar rate as they would in the general population," the company representative said.
- Moderna did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
- The European regulator did not reveal how many people had developed the new possible side effects.
- Erythema multiforme causes round skin lesions, which may also affect mucous membranes in internal body cavities.
- Nephrotic syndrome causes the kidneys to leak too much protein into the urine. Glomerulonephritis causes inflammation of the tiny filters in the kidneys.
- The EMA is also looking into menstrual side effects with all available adenovirus and mRNA COViD-19 vaccines.
