Britain Study Shows Restricted Use Of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Shot Associated With No Clot Cases: Reuters
- Following a decision to restrict the use of University of Oxford / AstraZeneca Plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) COVID-19 vaccine in those under the age of 40 years, no new cases of blood clots were found in Britain in recent weeks after receiving the jab, a study has found.
- The vaccine-induced immune thrombocytopenia and thrombosis (VITT) characterized by low platelet count combined with blood clots is considered a rare side effect of vector-based COVID-19 vaccines, including Astra and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ).
- Despite using Astra's COVID-19 vaccine mainly among the elderly in Britain, about 85% of cases of rare blood clots occurred in people below 60 years, the study indicated.
- However, the initial uptick in cases has diminished with a decision in May to offer alternative shots to those below the age of 40 in the country, said Sue Pavord, a consultant hematologist at Oxford University Hospitals who led the study.
- "We haven't seen new cases for the last four weeks or so, and this has been a tremendous relief," Reuters quoted Pavord as saying.
- The study was published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
- Despite the occurrence of rare side effects, both European and British regulators have supported the benefit-risk profile of the vaccine.
- Price Action: AZN shares are up 1.10% at $57.23 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
- Photo by Paul McManus from Pixabay
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 Vaccine ReutersBiotech News Health Care General Best of Benzinga