 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

F-star's FS118 Development Program To Include Checkpoint Naïve Cancer Patients
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2021 11:07am   Comments
Share:
F-star's FS118 Development Program To Include Checkpoint Naïve Cancer Patients
  • F-star Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FSTX) has expanded its clinical development strategy for FS118 into checkpoint inhibitor naïve patients. 
  • The new study will start in 2H of 2021 and include biomarker enriched subsets of patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). 
  • FS118 is a bispecific antibody targeting LAG-3 and PD-L1.
  • In addition to the expanded FS118 clinical strategy, F-star has three other ongoing programs. 
  • F-Star ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $81.6 million.
  • Price Action: FSTX shares are up 4.92% at $6.93 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FSTX)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Xeris Gets OK For Initiating Hyperthyroidism Study, Merck-Eisai Snag FDA Approval For Drug Combo, Decision Day For Jazz Pharma
66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Aug. 8-14): Jazz Pharma FDA Decision, Earnings Deluge and IPOs In The Spotlight
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Aug. 1-7): Biopharma Earnings Pick Up Pace, Eton Awaits FDA Decision, Focus On Pending Clinical Readouts and IPOs
Why F-Star Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech Earnings News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com