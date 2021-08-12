F-star's FS118 Development Program To Include Checkpoint Naïve Cancer Patients
- F-star Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FSTX) has expanded its clinical development strategy for FS118 into checkpoint inhibitor naïve patients.
- The new study will start in 2H of 2021 and include biomarker enriched subsets of patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).
- FS118 is a bispecific antibody targeting LAG-3 and PD-L1.
- In addition to the expanded FS118 clinical strategy, F-star has three other ongoing programs.
- F-Star ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $81.6 million.
- Price Action: FSTX shares are up 4.92% at $6.93 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
