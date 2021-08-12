Allogene's BCMA-Targeted Therapy Gets US Orphan Drug Tag For Multiple Myeloma
- The FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation to Allogene Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: ALLO) ALLO-715 to treat multiple myeloma.
- In April 2021, ALLO-715 received Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation by the FDA.
- ALLO-715, an AlloCAR T therapy targeting B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA), is a potential novel treatment for multiple myeloma and other BCMA-positive malignancies.
