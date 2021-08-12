 Skip to main content

Junshi Biosciences, Coherus Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Status For Toripalimab In Head & Neck Cancer
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2021 9:10am   Comments
  • The FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) to Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co Ltd - Coherus BioSciences Inc's (NASDAQ: CHRS) toripalimab for recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC).
  • NPC is a rare tumor of the head and neck.
  • The designation covers toripalimab combined with chemotherapy (gemcitabine and cisplatin) for the 1st line treatment of NPC.
  • The FDA had earlier granted BTD for toripalimab monotherapy for patients with recurrent or metastatic NPC with disease progression on or after platinum-containing chemotherapy.
  • Price Action: CHRS shares are up 7.04% at $14.30 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
