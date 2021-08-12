 Skip to main content

Xeris To Test Hypothyroidism Candidate In Healthy Subjects, Stock Moves Higher
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2021 5:36am   Comments
  • The FDA has signed off Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: XERS) Investigational New Drug Application (IND) for its XeriSol levothyroxine (XP-8121) for hypothyroidism. 
  • Xeris will initiate a Phase 1 study to characterize Pharmacokinetics (PK) and evaluate the safety and tolerability of XP-8121 in healthy participants.
  • Price Action: XERS shares are up 21.7% at $2.86 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA Movers Trading Ideas

