WHO-Led Study To Test Three Anti-Inflammatory Drugs For COVID-19
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 11, 2021 2:06pm   Comments
  • The World Health Organization (WHO) is set to start trials of three anti-inflammatory drugs to contain the spread of coronavirus to see if they can improve the condition of hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
  • "We already have many tools to prevent, test for, and treat COVID-19, including oxygen, dexamethasone, and IL-6 blockers. But we need more, for patients at all ends of the clinical spectrum, from mild to severe disease," said WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. 
  • The study dubbed, Solidarity PLUS trial, will assess Ipca Laboratories Limited's Artesunate, Novartis AG's (NYSE: NVS) imatinib, and Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) infliximab as potential COVID-19 treatment. 
  • The drugs will be tested on more than 600 hospitalized patients in 52 countries.
  • Artesunate is used to treat severe malaria, imatinib helps cure certain cancers, and infliximab is used to treat immune system disorders such as Crohn's and rheumatoid arthritis.
  • Price Action: JNJ shares are up 0.12% at $173.98, NVS stock is up 0.43% at $92.67 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo by Thomas Breher from Pixabay

