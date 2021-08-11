Novo Integrated Sciences Launches New Patient Portal App Giving Patients More Control Over Their Healthcare

The ‘new’ reality of the COVID-19 pandemic, ongoing advancements in medical technology, inter-connectivity, and blockchain technology, are all key drivers in the global healthcare system making critical early adoptions of many overdue improvements. Patients are confronted, now more than ever, with a complicated, overlapping landscape of multiple access points and applications where care providers, insurers and patients globally struggle to quickly and efficiently provide patient care.

Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ: NVOS) is pioneering a holistic approach to patient-first health and wellness through a multidisciplinary healthcare ecosystem of services and product innovation with its mobile application Novo Connect this Fall. The new online patient portal app puts the patient-FIRST and allows the patient to take control of their healthcare and wellness by having secure digital access to their personal patient chart.

Secure Patient-Owned Medical Records

Patients often need to access their medical records to consult with doctors or insurance providers. However, each practitioner and insurance plan maintains separate records on separate systems, resulting in patients having no complete, central health record that contains all of their medical history from all care providers and health plans in one place.

Novo Connect can now act as that central data set. Patients can manage and track all of their health information in a single platform. By centralizing all of their data in one platform and securing it with blockchain technology, through data and artificial intelligence on a fully securitized tech stack, the app effectively puts the patient in control over their own data, providing a healthier tomorrow. Patients can have all the information they need when they need it. Moreover, they have the power to decide which information is shared with who as they navigate the healthcare system.

Remote Patient Monitoring and Doctor Visits

Novo Integrated Sciences signed an exclusive licensing agreement with the medical device company, Cloud DX (OTCMKTS: CDXFF) to offer real-time remote, vital sign monitoring through the patient portal.

Thanks to this licensing agreement, doctors can now consult with clients and obtain real-time vitals data without the need for an onsite visit. This means noncritical care visits like routine checkups or nonurgent patient concerns can now be handled via Novo Connect’s secure telehealth portal.

Removing the need to physically go to the hospital for non-critical care is a convenient and efficient feature for all patients, but the improved access to healthcare it provides is lifesaving for patients who can’t easily get to a hospital for regular visits, especially those with mobility challenges.

This improved efficiency in care visits means fewer noncritical conditions will progress into critical ones as a result of delays in accessing care. When patients can easily reach their healthcare provider through the app, there’s less reason to put off doctor visits over noncritical concerns, so they’re more likely to get the early diagnosis and medical advice they need.

Personalized Patient-Centric Services

In addition to remote visits and centralized, patient-owned medical records, Novo Connect also acts as a personalized, user-friendly health management platform for patients. Not only can patients access medical records and see the care plans developed by their healthcare providers, they can also get personalized care recommendations and reminders for regular screenings, exams, and other routine care specific to their own health needs. These personalized services are designed to help patients better understand the care they may need and make better-informed decisions about their health.

For the first time, patients have a platform that goes beyond the traditional standard of care to predict future conditions early, providing patients with a healthier tomorrow and reducing future healthcare spend.

Overall, the new app is designed to empower patients to take charge of their health — whether through greater control over medical records, improved access to healthcare providers, or greater resources to help navigate the healthcare system.