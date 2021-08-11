 Skip to main content

Akouos' Hearing Loss Gene Therapy Poised To Receive Orphan Drug Tag In Europe
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 11, 2021 2:58pm   Comments
  • The European Medicines Agency (EMA) Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products has issued a positive opinion on Akouos Inc's (NASDAQ: AKUS) application for orphan drug designation for AK-OTOF.
  • AK-OTOF is a gene therapy intended for the treatment of otoferlin gene-mediated hearing loss. 
  • The FDA previously granted AK-OTOF Orphan Drug Designation and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for this same indication.
  • Price Action: AKUS shares are down 4.30% at $11.80 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.

