Imbrium Therapeutics To Develop PureTech's Non-Opioid Candidate For Chronic Bladder Condition
- Imbrium Therapeutics has exercised a license option to develop PureTech Health plc's (NASDAQ: PRTC) LYT-503/IMB-150 (formerly designated as ALV-107), a non-opioid therapeutic candidate for interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome (IC/BPS).
- LYT-503/IMB-150 leverages the Alivio platform technology and is designed to selectively bind to and treat inflamed tissue along the bladder wall with minimal impact on healthy tissues.
- PureTech has received an option exercise payment of $6.5 million and is eligible to receive up to $53 million in additional milestone payments and royalties on product sales.
- An Investigational New Drug Application for the LYT-503/IMB-150 drug candidate will be filed in early 2022.
- LYT-500 contains a combination of IL-22 and an anti-inflammatory drug.
- IC/BPS is a chronic bladder condition that causes discomfort or pain in the bladder or surrounding pelvic region and is often associated with frequent urination.
- Price Action: PRTC shares are up 2% at $47 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs Chronic Bladder ConditionBiotech News Health Care Contracts Small Cap General